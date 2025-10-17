Massive fire engulfs ATAN oil depot in occupied Crimea after night attack, power substations also hit

After a Ukrainian air attack, a powerful fire broke out at a Russian-controlled oil depot in Hvardiiske, central Crimea, in the early hours of 17 October. A huge column of black smoke rose over the area, and it remains visible from Simferopol, Crimea's capital city, as the flames spread across more fuel tanks. Videos shared online captured the fire, and possible aftermath of an additional strike on a nearby Russian airbase. The occupation authorities ignored the oil depot attack, but reported multiple strikes on power substations.

Ukraine continues its deep strike campaign against Russia's and Russian controlled fuel infrastructure, which has intensified since August . After targeting two oil refineries in Russia yesterday, today's attacks focused on occupied Crimea.

ATAN’s main fuel depot in flames

According to the Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+, the facility belongs to LLC Kedr, which operates the ATAN gas station chain—the largest in occupied Crimea, with more than 100 fuel stations and a fleet of tank trucks. The monitoring Telegram channel Krymsky Veter reported that as of 14:10, the fire spread to the second fuel tank at the facility. The depot contains eight large and six smaller storage tanks. One of the tanks reportedly caught fire again around 14:10, several hours after the initial explosion.

Eyewitnesses told Krymsky Veter that the thick column of smoke was visible from Simferopol, spreading high across the sky as the fire continued through the morning.

Several Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the oil depot fire, filmed by the locals.

More photos of the burning oil depot in occupied Crimea's Hvardiiske



Some sources claim that power substations were also targeted in Crimea.

Krymsky Veter reported nighttime explosions in Dzhankoi, northern Crimea, and its district between 03:25 and 04:50, likely damaging at least one major power substation. Internet disruptions followed the blasts. Other residents across Crimea heard explosions in Simferopol, Saky, and Novofedorivka.

Second fire at airbase

Krymsky Veter later stated, citing messages from its subscribers in Crimea and the available footage, that the second plume of smoke visible near Hvardiiske likely came from an additional strike close to the airbase and Russian garrison west of the settlement. The channel published footage and maps showing the proximity of the burning ATAN depot and the Hvardiiske airfield.

Power substations damaged and blackouts across occupied Crimea

The Russian-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov claimed that several power substations were damaged in the same drone attack that caused the oil depot fire. He said repair teams were working on restoration but did not specify when power would be fully restored.

Occupation authorities and monitoring channels reported electricity and water supply disruptions in Dzhankoi, Kurman, and Yevpatoriia districts. The so-called “head of Crimea’s Council of Ministers” Yurii Gotsaniuk announced that emergency power schedules were being introduced, while local occupation heads, including those of Yevpatoria and Kurman, confirmed outages across their areas.

Russian Defense Ministry’s claims and reported aircraft loss

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it had destroyed 32 drones over occupied Crimea and six over the Black Sea during the night, claiming that its air defenses repelled the attack. It also reported shooting down drones over several Russian regions, including Rostov, Bryansk, Tula, Moscow, and Kursk oblasts. Despite these claims, the oil depot in Hvardiiske continued to burn well into the next day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russian air defenses may have accidentally downed their own Su-30SM fighter jet during the overnight defense of Crimea. Russian sources later confirmed the loss of the aircraft but did not acknowledge friendly fire.