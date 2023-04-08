Russian occupation authorities of Crimea claim to shoot down “missile from Ukraine” – PHOTOS

Missile trail above occupied Feodosia. Photo: TG channel ChPKrym

The quisling head of Russian-occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, reported that Crimean air defense shot down a missile above Feodosia that was sent from Ukraine. The local Telegram channel ChP Krym reported that Feodosia locals heard two loud explosions at 10:59 which set off car alarms and broke glass in windows.

Crimean Telegram channels shared photos of smoke rising above Feodosia after the explosions. The Russian military blogger Rybar suggested that the missile was launched from the Ukrainian military field near Tuzly, located in the Odesa Oblast roughly 420 km away from Feodosia, flew at a height of above 15 kilometers, and was shot down by an S-300 air defense system near Feodosia.

The Telegram channel Baza shared photos of the missile wreckage that fell on Feodosia.

The explosions are noteworthy because Feodosia is outside of Ukrainian presumed striking capabilities. The missiles that Ukraine uses with the HIMARS MLRS and the M270, the GMLRS, have a range of roughly 70 km.

In February 2023, a series of explosions in Russian-occupied Mariupol, located 80 km from the front. suggests that Ukraine has received capabilities for long-distance strikes. As well, Russian airfields over 700 km away from the Ukrainian border have been hit by a string of Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacks in March.

Also in March 2023, drone attacks allegedly carried out by Ukraine in Russian-occupied Crimea resulted in damage to key infrastructure, including a railway hub in Dzhankoi and naval base in Sevastopol.

In August 2022, Ukraine used missiles to hit Russian airfields in Crimea, which was confirmed by Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief. The Saky airbase in Crimea suffered significant damage, which led to Russia relocating submarines from the area. On August 9 and August 16, there were powerful explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea that destroyed an ammunition depot and airbase.

Tags: Crimea, Feodosia