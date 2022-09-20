Russia relocates submarines from occupied Crimea after Ukrainian strikes – British intel

The British Defense Intelligence has stated in its daily update that the command of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines from their home port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia.

“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability. In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked.

Guaranteeing the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimea basing was likely one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations for annexing the peninsula in 2014. Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine,” the defense agency stated.

Crimea has seen a number of Ukrainian strikes on its airfields and military bases in August: on the Saky airbase where Russia lost at least 9 aircraft, Dhankoy and Hvardiyske. In September, Ukraine’s top brass confirmed that the strikes were made with missiles, dispelling arguments on the weapons used for the strike.

Explosions were also heard in Belbek airport and Kerch.

