Explosions heard at Sevastopol’s Belbek airport and city of Kerch (occupied Crimea)

Occupation governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev says these were sounds of air defense and that a drone was shot down. Likewise, the occupation authorities of Kerch say explosions there are also the work of air defense, Krym Realii reports.
