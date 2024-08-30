Deep State: Russia captures Korenevo village in Kursk Oblast

Russian forces seized control of the village of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 29 August, according to analysts from the DeepState project.

A few days before, on 25 August, authors of the reporting from the Ukraine project stated that Ukrainian forces had initiated a series of flank attacks around Korenevo. Ukrainian military reportedly launched “a sudden, powerful assault on Korenevo, catching the Russians off guard and breaking into the town.”

DeepState also reported that the Russian military advanced in several locations in Donetsk Oblast.

“Russians advanced in Mykhailivka, near Panteleimonivka, Pishchane and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast,” the report said.

The Russian military is also advancing steadily in the direction of Pokrovsk, currently the main Russian offensive objective. Since the fall of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russians have captured 31 nearby villages and advanced up to 28 on a narrow frontline section, more than halfway towards the next town, Pokrovsk.

On 9 August, the Kursk nuclear power plant was being prepared for defense due to the approach of some AFU groups, Deep State reported.

Entry to Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, has been restricted. Checkpoints were set up on the roads.

