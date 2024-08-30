Eng
Esp

Deep State: Russia captures Korenevo village in Kursk Oblast

The village of Korenevo in Kursk Oblast has fallen under Russian control, Deep State reports, as Russian forces continue to make progress in multiple direction, including Donetsk oblast
Maria Tril
30/08/2024
korenevo kursk oblast
Assessed control of terrain in Kursk Oblast as of 29 August. Credit: ISW
Russian forces seized control of the village of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 29 August, according to analysts from the DeepState project.

A few days before, on 25 August, authors of the reporting from the Ukraine project stated that Ukrainian forces had initiated a series of flank attacks around Korenevo. Ukrainian military reportedly launched “a sudden, powerful assault on Korenevo, catching the Russians off guard and breaking into the town.”

DeepState also reported that the Russian military advanced in several locations in Donetsk Oblast.

“Russians advanced in Mykhailivka, near Panteleimonivka, Pishchane and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast,” the report said.

The Russian military is also advancing steadily in the direction of Pokrovsk, currently the main Russian offensive objective. Since the fall of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russians have captured 31 nearby villages and advanced up to 28 on a narrow frontline section, more than halfway towards the next town, Pokrovsk.

On 9 August, the Kursk nuclear power plant was being prepared for defense due to the approach of some AFU groups, Deep State reported.

Entry to Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, has been restricted. Checkpoints were set up on the roads.

  • Russian troops capture 13 km² in Pokrovsk sector, slightly widening bridgehead — DeepState
  • Russian forces capture three villages in Donetsk region, Ukraine advances in Russia’s Kursk area — DeepState
  • Russia captures Ptyche, advances near eight other locations in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
