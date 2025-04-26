Support us on Patreon
Russia strikes Ukraine with Oniks, Kh-31 and 114 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 66 attack drones overnight as Russia launched strikes from multiple locations.
Maria Tril
26/04/2025
P-800 Oniks missile. Photo: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a major aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on 26 April 2025, deploying an Oniks anti-ship missile, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 114 drones of various types.

The drone attacks originated from several Russian cities including Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, according to military officials.

Ukrainian forces downed 66 Shahed-type strike drones and other drone models across eastern, northern, southern and central regions of the country, the Air Force reported.

The military reports 31 Russian decoy drones were “locationally lost without negative consequences.”

The attack resulted in casualties and damage in multiple oblasts. In Kamianske, Dnipro Oblast, a drone strike on a residential high-rise killed one man, and injured four people: an 11-year-old girl and three women.

In Kharkiv, a drone struck near an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A 14-year-old boy suffered “acute stress reaction” from the attack, officials say.

The overnight assault follows previous Russian strikes. On 24 April, Russia attacked Pavlohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and struck Kharkiv 24 times, launching Kalibr and Iskander missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and drones – totaling 70 missiles and 145 UAVs.

On the night of 25 April, Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones of various types, including Shaheds. Air defenses destroyed 41 Russian drones, with consequences reported in several oblasts.

