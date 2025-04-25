Final tally: 12 fatalities, 87 injuries in yesterday’s deadly Russian strike on Kyiv residential area

On 25 April, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (DSNS) confirmed the completion of search and rescue operations at the site of a deadly Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynskyi district. The attack, which took place overnight on 24 April, left 12 people dead and 87 others injured, according to final reports from the DSNS.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Emergency recovery teams worked throughout the night to clear the rubble from the destroyed building. The efforts to recover survivors and victims were reported to have concluded early in the morning, with no additional survivors found.

Among the deceased were a 19-year-old woman and her 21-year-old brother, as well as an 84-year-old woman, with the youngest victim being a 17-year-old teenager.

In response to the attack, Kyiv city declared a day of mourning on 25 April to honor those who lost their lives in the strike. The Russian missile attack targeted Kyiv as part of a broader air assault on nine Ukrainian regions, involving 215 aerial targets, including 70 missiles and 145 drones. The Russian military used Kalibr cruise missiles, North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and Shahed explosive drones for the attack.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat described the 24 April Russian attack as one of the most massive since the onset of the full-scale war.