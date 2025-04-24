“Phones are heard ringing under the rubble”: Two children missing after Russia attacks Kyiv, kills 8, injures dozens (updated)

Last night, Russia carried out a massive combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing at least 8 civilians, including two children, and injuring more than 70, according to local authorities and emergency services.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles during the early hours of 24 April. The air raid alert in the capital was announced at 00:36, with first explosions heard shortly afterward. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko informed about the operation of air defense systems.

Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported that Russia targeted Kyiv with Shahed explosive drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.

“Kyiv is experiencing a combined attack, including from ballistic missile strikes from various directions. The threat from enemy drones also remains in the capital’s airspace and outskirts. New missile launches by enemy strategic aviation have also been recorded,” Kyiv Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

As of the morning, damage was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomiankyi districts of the capital. Residential and non-residential buildings, food establishments, vehicles, and a metro station were damaged, public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the early hours of 24 April, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft, and Shahed drones.

As of the morning, emergency crews in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were clearing rubble from a residential building destroyed in a Russian missile strike.

“Phone calls can be heard from under the ruins — the search will continue until we’re certain everyone has been recovered. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the site,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

According to Klymenko, as of 7:30, nine people were confirmed dead in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, with more than 70 others suffering injuries. The National Police reported that the youngest victim is just one and a half years old.

As of 7:00, a Suspilne correspondent from the attack site in Sviatoshynskyi district reported 10 dead.

At 9:00, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 70 people were injured in the capital, including five children, with, 31 individuals hospitalized at the time.

“Regarding the fatalities, the final number is still being verified, rescue teams continue clearing debris at two damaged residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district,” the Mayor added.

Update:

According to Suspilne, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has updated that eight deaths were confirmed in Kyiv. 77 people sought medical assistance, reported Kyiv Mayor Klitschko. Twelve buildings were damaged.

“Earlier, we reported the deaths of ten people in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. We apologize for the error,” Suspilne wrote.