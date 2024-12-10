Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian drone attacks injure seven Kherson civilians, including five elderly locals

All victims, including two elderly residents, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds were taken to hospitals.
byYuri Zoria
10/12/2024
2 minute read
russian drone attacks injure seven kherson civilians including five elderly locals aftermath oblast 769cd817-9c05-4ec2-93b2-2d4c61c80f98 ukraine's community 10 left four injured regional military administration reported telegram ukraine news ukrainian reports
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police
Russian drone attacks injure seven Kherson civilians, including five elderly locals

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Kherson community on 10 December left at least seven civilians injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russia continues to target Kherson Oblast in an ongoing so-called “human safari,” with drones deliberately dropping munitions on civilians daily. The region also faces consistent artillery attacks. Similar deliberate targeting of frontline cities by Russia is observed across the entire frontline.

Kherson Oblast authorities reported that Russian forces conducted drone attacks on Antonivka village where an 82-year-old woman sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, leg and chest, while a 78-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg. Both victims were hospitalized.

The Administration later wrote that the Russians attacked Kindiivka village:

“As a result of explosives dropped from a drone in Kherson, a 34-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs.”

According to the report, in Kindiika, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack, suffering a blast injury and a leg wound. Both victims were hospitalized for treatment.

The regional authorities also reported that a 49-year-old man was hospitalized following another Russian UAV strike in Kherson, having sustained a blast injury and a concussion.

In a separate drone attack, a 74-year-old Kherson resident suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later, the regional authorities reported another civilian injury:

Approximately around 1:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked Antonivka using a UAV. A 67-year-old man near his home was caught in the strike. The victim was hospitalized with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to both legs,” the Kherson Oblast Administration wrote.

Yesterday, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured seven more, according to the authorities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts