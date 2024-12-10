Russian drone attacks injure seven Kherson civilians, including five elderly locals

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Kherson community on 10 December left at least seven civilians injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.
Kherson Oblast authorities reported that Russian forces conducted drone attacks on Antonivka village where an 82-year-old woman sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, leg and chest, while a 78-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg. Both victims were hospitalized.
The Administration later wrote that the Russians attacked Kindiivka village:
“As a result of explosives dropped from a drone in Kherson, a 34-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs.”
According to the report, in Kindiika, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a UAV attack, suffering a blast injury and a leg wound. Both victims were hospitalized for treatment.
The regional authorities also reported that a 49-year-old man was hospitalized following another Russian UAV strike in Kherson, having sustained a blast injury and a concussion.
In a separate drone attack, a 74-year-old Kherson resident suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Later, the regional authorities reported another civilian injury:
“Approximately around 1:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked Antonivka using a UAV. A 67-year-old man near his home was caught in the strike. The victim was hospitalized with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to both legs,” the Kherson Oblast Administration wrote.
