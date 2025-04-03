Support us on Patreon
Ukraine backs US sanctions against Iran drone suppliers

As Shahed drones continue to strike Ukrainian cities, international partners intensify efforts to disrupt the Russia-Iran military partnership that has supplied thousands of attack drones since 2022.
Olena Mukhina
03/04/2025
An illustrative image. Russian Iranian-designed Shahed drone. Credit: Defense News
Ukraine backs US sanctions against Iran drone suppliers

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the US decision to impose sanctions on six entities and two individuals involved in supplying Iran’s military-industrial complex with components for unmanned aerial vehicles and drone production.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Iran has emerged as a crucial military supplier to Moscow, providing thousands of Shahed drones that have been used in attacks against Ukrainian cities.

“Ukraine supports these measures and shares the US approach to countering threats from Iran. Increasing pressure is a justified step to restrict access to Iranian weaponry by countries that undermine international security and the global order,” the ministry’s statement reads.

It emphasizes that Ukraine follows a similar policy. In May 2023, the Ukrainian parliament approved sectoral economic sanctions and other restrictive measures against Iran for 50 years. These measures specifically aim to limit Iranian defense enterprises’ access to military and dual-use goods.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry once again has urged Iran’s leadership to stop supplying Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles, production components, and other weapons, which the aggressor state routinely uses to attack Ukrainian cities, strike critical infrastructure, and terrorize civilians.

“The expanding military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran poses serious threats to both Europe and the Middle East. Increasing pressure on these regimes will help strengthen security and stability in both regions,” the statement concludes.

Earlier, diplomatic sources revealed that the European Union was preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, dismissing Moscow’s demands to lift financial restrictions.

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that Russia’s “unconditional withdrawal” from Ukraine remains the primary condition for any sanctions relief.

