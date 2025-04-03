Major European security forum head says future of West to be decided in Ukraine

Europe must take the lead in defending the free world, with a core group of nations driving security and defense policy, says Robert Vass, founder and president of the GLOBSEC international forum, UkrInform reports.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed vulnerabilities in European defense capabilities, prompting urgent investments in areas such as intelligence, missile defense, and strategic airlift. While the EU continues to align closely with NATO, the changing US stance—marked by reduced engagement and calls for burden-sharing—has pressured Europe to take greater responsibility for its security.

GLOBSEC, a major security forum focused on Central and Eastern Europe, has become one of the world’s leading strategic conferences. In recent years, it has moved its annual meetings from Bratislava to Prague due to Slovakia’s current government stance.

“The future of the West will be decided in the East, specifically in Ukraine. Our response will shape Europe’s security for decades. If we fail to act decisively, the consequences will be disastrous,” Vass warns.

He argues that if the US steps back, Europe must step up. Awareness is growing among European leaders and the public that they are at a historic crossroads. He highlighted Friedrich Merz, a likely future German chancellor, who has sent strong signals that Europe must take responsibility, with Germany ready to lead.

Vass envisions a coalition of states—possibly based on the “Coalition of the Willing”—forming a new security and defense core, independent of NATO and the EU. This bloc would coordinate efforts to protect critical infrastructure, develop an integrated missile defense system, and strengthen cyber forces.

He emphasizes that no one is better suited than Ukrainians to train Europeans in defense.

“Russia can be defeated—Ukraine has proven that. No one knows better than the Ukrainians how to fight the Russians. You are best prepared to teach Europe,” he said, adding that if Western aid had been swift from the start, Russia could have been defeated within months.

However, slow and cautious support gave Russia time to regroup. Now, as the US commitment to Ukraine wanes, Europe has significantly ramped up its assistance. Still, Vass stresses the need to make clear to Americans who the aggressor and the victim are in this war.

“We must not confuse these two concepts,” he cautions.

Drawing historical parallels, he warns against repeating the mistakes of 1938, when appeasement failed to prevent war. He recalls how British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain returned from Munich with a paper claiming to have secured “peace for our time”—a peace that lasted only a year.

“We cannot allow history to repeat itself. A ceasefire is not peace,” Vass concludes.

He also criticizes the vague commitment to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” arguing that the West needs a clear, winning strategy.

