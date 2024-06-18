Eng
Zelenskyy signs law to align roaming legislation with EU standards

The law facilitates Ukraine’s accession to the common EU-Ukraine roaming zone.
byOlena Mukhina
18/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill amending laws regarding the implementation of EU legislation on roaming services. The Ukrainian parliament adopted the law a month ago.

The bill was approved to fulfill one of the conditions for Ukraine’s European integration in the field of electronic communications.

According to the Ukrainian parliament, it ensures Ukraine’s accession to the common roaming area between Ukraine and the EU and allows Ukrainians to receive roaming services in EU countries under the “Roaming Like at Home” (RLAH) regime.

In practice, the RLAH allows free roaming service during travels in the EU. The common roaming area will also benefit European operators’ users traveling to Ukraine.

“Additionally, this law significantly improves the investment climate for businesses in the electronic communications sector. Domestic business entities will gain a high level of trust, working under unified rules with European partners according to EU legislation,” says a Ukrainian parliament statement.

Furthermore, it ensures cooperation with the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) and fulfills the conditions for Ukraine to obtain an internal market regime with the EU in the field of electronic communications.

Earlier, the EU extended free roaming for Ukrainian users for another year. As stated by the European Commission, affordable calls allow Ukrainians who fled the war and came to Europe to stay in touch with their relatives and friends in Ukraine.

The European Commission facilitated an agreement between operators to mutually reduce tariffs they must maintain for transborder calls.

