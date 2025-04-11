Support us on Patreon
Russia rejects US-proposed ceasefire, launches 6,000 bombs in month since offer, says Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls Russia “the only obstacle to peace” after Moscow rejected US-proposed ceasefire and launched over 8,000 combined strikes in the month since Ukraine’s unconditional acceptance of the offer.
byOlena Mukhina
11/04/2025
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. UkrInform
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha says a month has passed since Russia refused to accept the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US, UkrInform reports. 

Following the meeting between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, efforts to end strikes in Ukraine remain stalled. Despite US President Donald Trump’s urgent call for Russia to get moving on ceasefire talks, Moscow continues to impose conditions that undermine Ukraine’s defenses, such as halting foreign military aid and recognizing Russian annexations. The US has proposed a ceasefire, which Ukraine supports, but Russia has rejected it unless its demands are met. Meanwhile, the strikes continue. 

Sybiha says that, in response, Russia has set conditions and demands while continuing to escalate terror.

“Exactly a month ago, on 11 March in Jeddah, Ukraine agreed to such a proposal. Unconditionally. Russia refused to agree and instead set conditions and demands. Meanwhile, Russia continued to escalate terror against the civilian population,” Sybiha emphasizes.

The Ukrainian foreign minister noted that from 11 March to 11 April, Russia launched almost 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine, more than 2,200 Shahed drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs.

“These were Russia’s responses to peace proposals. This is typical for Russia: lies, manipulation, and the continuation of terror,” Sybiha states.

He claims that, over the past month, there could have been ceasefire measures and confidence-building steps to advance the just peace desired by the US, Europe, and other partners.

Russia is the only obstacle to peace and the sole source of the war, so partners should not wait another month to increase pressure on Moscow, he believes.

“Russia must feel real power to seriously consider peace,” he warns.

On 6 April, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia refuses an unconditional ceasefire in order to retain the ability to strike Ukraine from the sea.

 

