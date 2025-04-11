Injury toll rises after Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on 10 April has risen to nine, with one person killed, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported today, 11 April. Emergency responders have extinguished a massive fire that engulfed 6,000 square meters following the Russian bombardment of the city.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, firefighters managed to put out the blaze only in the morning hours today. The DSNS deployed 162 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment to the strike site.

Explosions rocked Dnipro shortly after 4:00 p.m. on 10 April, when Ukraine’s Air Force detected a high-speed target heading toward the city, later confirmed to be a Russian ballistic missile.

After the attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that a 42-year-old man was killed in the strike.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov later wrote that the Russian forces struck a warehouse containing napkins and diapers, which subsequently caused an intense fire.

Andrii Zdesenko, founder and head of Biosphere Corporation, confirmed the strike hit the company’s warehouse where household and hygiene products were stored. He stated that one company employee was killed in the attack.