Day of mourning declared in Dnipro as Russian air attack kills four, injures 28

Yesterday afternoon, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile at Kryvyi Rih, injuring at least seven civilians. Later, they deployed 111 explosive drones, primarily targeting Kharkiv and Dnipro. The drone strikes killed six civilians, and the total number of injuries from the attacks reached at least 71.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Recently, Russia has concentrated attacks on fewer cities at a time, overwhelming local air defenses and increasing the number of drones that successfully strike residential areas.

Dnipro region under heavy attack

Dnipro city declared a day of mourning after a Russian attack on 29 March killed four people and injured 28 others, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak.

“Dnipro is in mourning today for those killed in the Russian attack. During the latest strike, four people lost their lives. Condolences to their relatives and loved ones,” Lysak wrote.

Lysak reported that nine of the wounded remain hospitalized, with two in serious condition, while the rest will recover at home.

Also, around midnight, Russian forces struck Nikopol using Grad multiple launch rocket systems, damaging an enterprise and an extracurricular education facility. According to Lysak, no casualties were reported in this attack.

Air defense units from the East Air Command shot down two enemy drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the regional governor added.

Kryvyi Rih

As of the morning of 30 March, three people wounded during a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih remain hospitalized in moderate condition, Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration head Yevhen Sytnychenko said on Ukrainian TV.

In the afternoon of 29 March, an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih. According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces had struck the city with a ballistic missile. According to the city’s Military Administration head Oleksandr Vilkul, seven civilians were injured.

Attacks on other regions

In Kharkiv, Russian Shahed drone attacks injured 30 people and killed two, according to local authorities.

The number of people injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv has risen to 35, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov’s latest update. He stated that among the injured are five children. Terekhov added that 13 people have been hospitalized, and one teenage girl is in critical condition.

Suspilne reported that air defense systems were active in Kyiv Oblast overnight, with the region under air raid alert. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a drone attack in the area.

In Cherkasy Oblast, explosions were heard in the Uman district, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities reported 325 Russian strikes on 10 settlements over the past day and night, including four “air strikes” – bomb attacks – on Huliaypole and Zaliznychny. Other attacks included 165 strikes by “UAVS of various types” and 152 artillery strikes. The report mentions no casualties.

The authorities of Donetsk Oblast reported that one local was injured in numerous Russian attacks.

Nationwide air attack

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed strike drones and decoy drones, plus one ballistic missile, overnight on 30 March. Air defense forces shot down 65 strike drones, while another 35 were “lost from radar,” which suggests that at least 11 drones and the missile may have reached their intended targets.

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Donetsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine worked to repel the air attack.

Zelenskyy calls for international response

Yesterday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to respond to the daily massive attacks by Russian drones. The address was recorded hours after the Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

“Last night (28 March, – Ed.) there were a total of 172 strike drones, more than a hundred were Shaheds. Such large-scale drone strikes are happening almost daily now. Plus missile threats, ballistics,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on 29 March.

According to the President, regular Russian massive attacks are destroying international efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through diplomatic means.

“Partners must understand that these Russian strikes are not only against our people but also against all international efforts — against the diplomacy we are trying to use to end this war,” Zelenskyy said, hinting on US President Donald Trump’s efforts, allegedly aimed at ending the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to respond to Russian terror and increase pressure on Russia.

“It’s impossible to ignore hundreds of Shaheds every night. We expect a reaction, a serious reaction. A strong reaction is very much needed — primarily from America, Europe, everyone in the world who has bet on diplomacy,” the president stated.

Related: