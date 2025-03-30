Russian drones kill two civilians in Kharkiv, injure 30 others, military hospital among targets

Russians launched their third massive attack on Kharkiv this month, striking the city seven times late on 29 March, killing two people and injuring 30 others, including five children, according to official reports. A military hospital was among targets, the Army’s General Staff says.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Recently, Russia has concentrated attacks on fewer cities at a time, overwhelming local air defenses and increasing the number of drones that successfully strike residential areas.

Explosions rang out across Kharkiv for nearly an hour starting at 20:46 on 29 March, with at least seven strikes recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to Suspilne Kharkiv.

“We see that the enemy has carried out such a massive strike on Kharkiv city for the third time this month,” Bohdan Hladkykh, director of the city’s emergency situations department, told Suspilne Kharkiv.

The attack killed a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, while 25 people sustained injuries of varying severity, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Among the wounded is a 15-year-old girl who remains in serious condition at a hospital, while two other children with minor injuries are receiving outpatient treatment, Syniehubov reported. The prosecutor’s office later confirmed that a total of five children were injured in the attack.

The attack caused extensive damage across the city, including broken windows, damaged communal infrastructure, and road surfaces, Hladkykh said. Several cars caught fire on Nauky Avenue.

Hospital attack

One of the Russian strikes hit a military hospital using a Shahed-type drone, damaging the hospital building and nearby residential houses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. There are casualties among servicemembers who were receiving treatment at the medical center, according to preliminary data.

As Syniehubov, who usually discloses only civilian casualties, mentioned 25 injured in the attack, the local Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Dmytro Chubenko told Suspilne that the injury toll was at 30.

“The fact of deliberate, targeted shelling of a Ukrainian medical facility by the Russian army has added to the long list of vile and cynical crimes committed by Russians since the beginning of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” the General Staff stated.

Broader attack on the region

Throughout the last day and night, Russian forces also targeted, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts in Kharkiv Oblast, oblast chief Syniehubov reported on 30 March.

The official confirmed the same casualty numbers as before—two killed and 25 injured—but provided updated details on the victims and the attacks.

Syniehubov says in Kharkiv city, a 73-year-old woman was killed when her detached home was hit, with a man rescued from the rubble. Ten people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl . Additionally, four garages were destroyed, and two cars were damaged, with one woman suffering from acute stress after an attack. Later, a 58-year-old man was killed in an attack that also injured three others, including a 17-year-old . Several commercial and residential buildings in Shevchenkivskyi district had their windows and doors blown out, with six people injured . The attack also destroyed a one-family home in the city, along with significant damage to 24 other homes, including broken windows, doors, and roofs.

was killed when her detached home was hit, with a man rescued from the rubble. . Additionally, four garages were destroyed, and two cars were damaged, with after an attack. Later, a in an attack that also . Several commercial and residential buildings in Shevchenkivskyi district had their windows and doors blown out, with . The attack also destroyed a one-family home in the city, along with significant damage to 24 other homes, including broken windows, doors, and roofs. In Chuhuiv district, multiple attacks caused fires and damage. A garage at a car service station burned down, damaging 11 vehicles, and an industrial warehouse was consumed by flames. In the town of Chuhuiv, structural elements of hangars were also destroyed in several attacks, including one that left an area of 1000 square meters of an industrial warehouse ablaze.

In Kupiansk, Russian shelling ignited a private home and vehicle, resulting in a 70 square meter fire. In the nearby town, a similar attack destroyed another detached home and damaged another car.

In Izium district, a 75-year-old man was injured in a fire caused by artillery hitting a barn. His house was also destroyed, and several structures on the property were damaged.

in a fire caused by artillery hitting a barn. His house was also destroyed, and several structures on the property were damaged. In Derhachi district, in the village of Slatyne, a KAB guided bomb strike sparked a grass fire on an open field, which injured a 12-year-old child who suffered acute stress.

who suffered acute stress. At Solonytsivka, a drone attack caused damage to the fence and roof of a private house. Debris of a Shahed drone were found at the site.

