Woman killed, ten injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, including nine-year-old child

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Odesa Oblast overnight on 14-15 November 2024. The assault killed a woman in Odesa and injured 10 other civilians, including a child. Other Russian attacks injured eight more people elsewhere.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces launch dozens of Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones – usually Iranian-designed Shahed 131 or 136 – every night, often also launching several missiles and guided bombs during such attacks. Ukraine lacks the capability to intercept the bombs and is stretched thin on Patriot air defense systems, its sole means of downing ballistic missiles.

Odesa and its surrounding areas have faced repeated attacks in recent months, with Russian forces targeting civilian and port infrastructure. These strikes are part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining Ukraine’s resilience as the winter season approaches.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the assault involved 29 Shahed drones and two Kh-59/69 guided missiles launched from the Black Sea. By this morning, Ukrainian air defense confirmed it had intercepted one missile and 25 drones.

According to the report, most of the intercepted drones and missiles were neutralized over Odesa Oblast, but air defenses also operated in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Ternopil Oblasts.

“The Russian attack on Odesa resulted in damage to homes, cars, and property of citizens; the victims are being treated. Do not ignore the air raid alert, take care of yourself and your family,” the Air Force wrote.

Odesa attack

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleg Kiper confirmed that the Russian attack killed a 35-year-old woman. Ten others were injured, including a nine-year-old boy who is in moderate condition and a 22-year-old man in critical condition, according to the local Prosecutor General’s Office. The remaining injuries ranged from mild to moderate.

The strikes damaged a residential multi-story building, nine other high-rise buildings, and several other structures, including educational facilities, a church, and over 40 vehicles. Fires broke out at multiple locations, including a public facility and a two-story building.

The attack also disrupted heating for approximately 220 residential buildings, seven kindergartens, four schools, and a maternity hospital housing 28 mothers and 22 newborns.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office launched a preliminary investigation into the attacks under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, citing violations of the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors are documenting the damage to civilian and critical infrastructure to support international legal proceedings.

Regional impacts

Other Russian attacks over the previous day and night caused more injuries and damage, according to local authorities.

Mykolaiv Oblast: Falling debris from intercepted drones ignited a grass fire. No casualties were reported.

Falling debris from intercepted drones ignited a grass fire. No casualties were reported. Chernihiv Oblast: Russian forces attacked ten villages using FPV drones, mortars, and artillery in four border communities. No casualties were reported, but civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Russian forces attacked ten villages using FPV drones, mortars, and artillery in four border communities. No casualties were reported, but civilian infrastructure was damaged. Kherson Oblast: Five civilians were injured as Russian forces shelled 16 settlements, causing damage to 12 private homes, a gas pipeline, and a critical infrastructure facility.

as Russian forces shelled 16 settlements, causing damage to 12 private homes, a gas pipeline, and a critical infrastructure facility. Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 466 Russian strikes hit 12 settlements, causing damage to residential and public infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

466 Russian strikes hit 12 settlements, causing damage to residential and public infrastructure. No casualties were reported. Donetsk Oblast: Three civilians were injured in Russian attacks targeting multiple towns and villages. Strikes damaged residential buildings, schools, and vehicles.

in Russian attacks targeting multiple towns and villages. Strikes damaged residential buildings, schools, and vehicles. Kharkiv Oblast: at night, Russia hit Kharkiv’s suburbs with KAB guided bombs. Other attacks destroyed a household outbuilding in the Zolochiv community.

