Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike

Following the missile strike on Sumy that killed 35 people, Ukraine targeted the Russia unit’s bases in Kursk and Voronezh oblasts.
15/04/2025
Location of the 448th Missile Brigade’s base in Kursk (red circle). Map: Google Maps
Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike

On 15 April, Ukrainian forces have carried out a retaliatory strike on the base of Russia’s 448th missile brigade, which was identified by Ukrainian intelligence as being involved in the deadly missile attack on Sumy days ago.

 

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 448th and 112th missile brigades of the Russian army were responsible for launching the missiles that struck Sumy. The Ukrainian retaliatory strike involved units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Drone Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine, coordinated with other components of the Defense Forces.

In particular, the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers was hit, and secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified,” the General Staff wrote.

Some unofficial Russian sources confirmed a Ukrainian attack on the 448th missile brigade in Kursk and Russia casualties, although did not provide any details.

The Russian outlet Astra reported multiple explosions in Kursk city overnight, citing local residents. Russia’s Ministry of Defense later claimed that air defenses shot down 115 Ukrainian drones: 109 over Kursk Oblast, three over Voronezh, and one each over Moscow region, Bryansk, and Oryol oblasts.

Russia’s Sumy strike

Russia used two ballistic missiles to attack central Sumy city on 13 April during Palm Sunday festivies. The latest official data says that the Russian double-tap missile attack on Sumy killed 35 people, including an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old teenager, and wounded 129 others, among them 15 children.

“War was initiated by Russia alone”: Macron condemns deadly Sumy missile strike that killed 34

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Russian attack on Sumy likely involved Russian Iskander-M missiles or North Korean KN-23 missiles. Militarnyi says that due to their similar size and technical specifications, a precise identification is pending further expert examination.

According to Militarnyi, the missile launchers were reportedly deployed from within Russian territory—specifically from the areas of Lisky in Voronezh Oblast and Lezhenky in Kursk Oblast. The 112th brigade is based in Ivanovo Oblast, while the 448th is stationed in Kursk Oblast. Both brigades are equipped with operational-tactical missile systems of the Iskander-M type.

