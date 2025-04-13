“War was initiated by Russia alone”: Macron condemns deadly Sumy missile strike that killed 34

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned Russia’s missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, emphasizing the need for firm international action to halt the Kremlin’s aggression.
“Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump,” Macron wrote on X.
He underscored the need for urgent and determined measures to compel Russia to stop its attacks.
“Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia. France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners. To the victims, the wounded, and all of Ukraine that continues to resist: our solidarity, our respect, our unwavering commitment,” he claimed.
Following the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a strong international response to the attack, arguing that diplomatic talks alone have proven insufficient to prevent such strikes.
