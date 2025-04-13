Support us on Patreon
France’s leader highlighted the Kremlin’s “blatant disregard for human lives” following Russia’s use of North Korean missiles against Ukrainian civilians.
byOlena Mukhina
13/04/2025
3 minute read
The aftermath of Russia’s attack on Sumy with North Korean ballistic missiles on 13 April 2025. Credit: The State Emergency Service
“War was initiated by Russia alone”: Macron condemns deadly Sumy missile strike that killed 34

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned Russia’s missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, emphasizing the need for firm international action to halt the Kremlin’s aggression.

On April 13, Russian forces launched two North Korean ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that the strike killed 34 people, including two children, and injured 117 others. This is another Russian strike, which deliberately killed a large number of Ukrainian civilians amid the US President Donald Trump’s administration’s attempts to mediate peace. Despite the Kremlin’s and the US’s claims that negotiations are progressing, each day, Russia continues to kill civilians openly, with each attack deadlier than the previous. 

“Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump,” Macron wrote on X. 

He underscored the need for urgent and determined measures to compel Russia to stop its attacks.

“Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia. France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners. To the victims, the wounded, and all of Ukraine that continues to resist: our solidarity, our respect, our unwavering commitment,” he claimed. 

Following the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a strong international response to the attack, arguing that diplomatic talks alone have proven insufficient to prevent such strikes.

Ukraine’s foreign minister: Ukraine could strengthen NATO with battle-tested military

