European official reveals Trump’s urgency for Russia-Ukraine war resolution, while Rubio skips London meeting and Trump criticizes Zelenskyy.
byYuri Zoria
24/04/2025
3 minute read
Putin gives Trump a soccer ball at press conference following their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
CNN: US seeks Russia-Ukraine peace deal within Trump’s first 100 days

The United States is actively seeking to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine within the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration, CNN reported on 23 April, citing a European official.

It comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia, as he pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Previously leaked US ceasefire proposals revealed that Washington largely echoed Russia’s demands for Ukraine’s capitulation—including major territorial concessions and a rejection of NATO membership—while placing no conditions on Russia.

The unnamed European official told CNN:

There are a lot of moving parts currently, but one thing is clear, the feeling that the US are pushing for that deal within 100 days.

This accelerated timeline would set 29 April as the target date, marking the 100th day of Trump’s second term in office.

A US proposal includes recognizing Russia’s control of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula which it has been occupying since 2014, according to the European official. This position directly conflicts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s repeatedly stated refusal to cede the peninsula. Despite Russia’s occupation and annexation, Crimea has been part of Ukraine under international law and the Ukrainian constitution. 

It is difficult to see [Crimea] in any deal other than it remains as it is now. But it is clearly difficult for Zelenskyy,” the official explained to CNN.

Zelenskyy reminds Trump of 2018 Crimea Declaration that contradicts his recent stance

Further complicating negotiations, Trump publicly criticized Zelenskyy on 23 April, claiming the Ukrainian leader is prolonging the war through “inflammatory statements” regarding Crimea.

Adding to the complex diplomatic situation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has opted not to attend a key Europe-US-Ukraine meeting in London focused on discussing the ending of the war.

