Oct 26 Russian attacks kill at least two civilians, injure one; three more killed on previous day

Russia continues fire attacks on settlements across southern, eastern Ukraine, killing civilians and damaging property in Kherson, Sumy, Donetsk, and other regions.

Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast

A Russian air strike on Beryslav district killed another civilian. The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on Facebook that one of the aerial bombs dropped around 13:20 on 26 October hit near a cafe, killing a 59-year-old local resident. The attack reportedly damaged civilian infrastructure objects, including a kindergarten. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration says the civilian was killed in Tiahynka, targeted by four guided gliding bombs.

Two other civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed in the district’s central town of Beryslav the previous day.

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin says 25 October saw not only two civilians killed by the Russian attacks but also four injured. Russians carried out 51 fire attacks on Kherson Oblast using 365 mortar and artillery shells, rockets, tank munitions, aerial bombs, and UAVs, according to Prokudin.

Kherson City

A 26 October afternoon Russian drone attack on Kherson City injured a 40-year-old law enforcement officer, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram. The officer reportedly received minor injuries.

Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko says the law enforcement officer sustained a left shoulder injury.

Novoberyslav, Kherson Oblast

The Kherson Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian forces attacked the village of Novoberyslav on the evening of 25 October with mortars and aircraft, destroying a shop, residential buildings, and outbuildings.

“Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties,” according to the Administration.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada, Sumy Oblast

A Russian cross-border artillery attack on Pozhnia Village, Sumy Oblast, killed a 16-year-old boy on 26 October, public broadcaster Suspilne reported citing Velyka Pysarivka Community Head Liudmyla Biriukova and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

According to local authorities, 25 October saw 20 Russian fire attacks on Sumy Oblast’s border communities as 146 explosions were recorded. Overnight into 26 October, the Russian forces fired 15 shots from small arms at Yunakivka community.

Donetsk Oblast

The acting Head of Donetsk Oblast, Ihor Moroz, reported on Facebook that Russian attacks injured one civilian in the region on 25 October. According to him, multiple settlements came under Russian fire on that day. Particularly, two multi-storey buildings and two private houses were damaged by the attacks in Chasiv Yar community.

“In the Horlivka sector, one person was wounded in Markove of Kostyantynivka community,” according to his later update.

Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov says Russians attacked multiple border and frontline settlements in the region’s Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts on 25 October.

On that day at around 20:00, a Russian strike destroyed a residential building in Podoly Village, Kupiansk district, injuring an 83-year-old woman who was hospitalized in moderate condition.

On the same day, a 57-year-old man died after he stepped on the Petal anti-personnel mine in Yaremivka Village, Izium district, according to Syniehobov.

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak reported that Russians targeted the town of Nikopol twice on 26 October, and then in the evening, the Russian forces hit Pokrovsk community. Heavy artillery and a drone were reportedly used in the attacks.

Early reports suggested no casualties in these attacks. Lysak says the attack damaged a private enterprise and three residential buildings.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration reported multiple attacks on 26 settlements in the oblast on 25 October. It says it received 10 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure object, but no civilians were hurt on that day.

Mykolaiv Oblast Mykolaiv Oblast authorities said Russian artillery shelled the coast of Kutsurub hromada on 25 October, and also attacked Ochakiv City and sea near it at noon on that day and in the early hours of 26 October. There were no casualties in these attacks, the authorities reported.

