Russia kills five, injures 26 civilians across Ukraine

At least 11 Russian long-range explosive drones may have reached their intended targets over last night’s massive Russian drone attack, the Ukrainian Air Force’s data suggest. The assault primarily targeted Mykolaiv and Kyiv. Russian attacks killed at least five civilians in Ukraine, with 26 more suffering injuries, according to local authorities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 145 Shahed one-way attack drones and various decoy UAVs from multiple locations in Russia and occupied Crimea.

“As of 09:00, we confirmed shooting down 85 Shahed-type attack UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country,” the Air Force stated via Telegram, with 49 additional decoy drones reportedly being lost from radar without negative consequences.

The air defense operation involved aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The attack affected Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Mykolaiv oblasts, according to the report.

Drones injured 10 in Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv came under attack by Shahed drones in the early hours of 10 April, with a series of explosions reported in the city. According to the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, falling debris and blast waves damaged nine apartment buildings, three vehicles, 30 garages, and an administrative building.

Ten civilians were injured in the Russian attack, with a 29-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man hospitalized, while others receiving outpatient treatment, the regional authorities reported.

Mykolaiv Mayor Senkevych told Suspilne that drone attacks on the city occur randomly without any systematic pattern.

“They can happen once a month, once every two weeks, or once a week,” Senkevych said, emphasizing that no military facilities remain in Mykolaiv after three years of war.“There are no military targets they could hit. So we see this is simply terrorism, the Russians’ desire to destroy our spirit,” the mayor stated.

At least four civilians injured in Kyiv

Fires broke out in two districts of Kyiv overnight due to Russian drone attacks. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, detached houses were damaged and there were casualties.

During the nighttime assault, authorities detected 30 Russian UAVs around Kyiv, of which 16 were destroyed. The rest were either lost from radar or left the capital’s airspace.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that four people were injured in the attack on the capital. Two were hospitalized, while two others received medical assistance at the scene.

Kharkiv Oblast sees four injured by Russian drones

Russian forces struck a civilian enterprise in Chuhuiv with UAVs overnight, causing a fire over an area of 1,000 square meters, the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast reported. One person was injured.

Additionally, a 67-year-old woman was wounded by an FPV drone strike on Bilyi Kolodyaz, while a 50-year-old woman was injured in shelling on Slobozhanske and a 64-year-old man in Kupiansk, according to Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian continues “human safari” against Kherson civilians

Russian forces continue systematic attacks on civilians in Kherson Oblast, known as a “human safari.”

Local authorities reported multiple instances of such attacks over the past 24 hours:

Russian troops struck Beryslav with artillery in the morning, killing a 59-year-old man who was on the street, the prosecutor’s office reported.

who was on the street, the prosecutor’s office reported. In Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, Russians dropped explosives from a drone, wounding a 55-year-old man , according to City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko.

, according to City Military Administration head Roman Mrochko. A 32-year-old resident of Antonivka was delivered to the hospital after being attacked by a drone around 21:00 the previous day. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

of Antonivka was delivered to the hospital after being attacked by a drone around 21:00 the previous day. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. This morning, a 64-year-old Kherson man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg after Russians dropped explosives on him.

and shrapnel wounds to his leg after Russians dropped explosives on him. At approximately 09:40, Russian forces targeted an elderly resident of Antonivka with a UAV. The 77-year-old man received blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg from dropped explosives.

and shrapnel wounds to his leg from dropped explosives. Around noon, Russians attacked another man in Kherson with a drone. The 55-year-old resident suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

and shrapnel wounds to his leg. A 42-year-old woman who was at home was injured in another shelling, sustaining blast trauma, a fractured forearm, and multiple shrapnel wounds to her upper body.

Russia kills four, injured two in Donetsk Oblast

According to Donetsk Oblast authorities, Russian forces killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hoursl: in Novoekonomichne, Bahatyri, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk. Two more people were injured in the region .

No casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts attacks

Among 407 Russian strikes in the region over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out four aerial bomb strikes on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast regional authorities reported. No casualties were mentioned.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that last night, anti-aircraft gunners shot down eight enemy Shahed UAVs over Sumy Oblast. Over the past 24 hours, Russians conducted 94 attacks on border areas with 154 explosions recorded, including 34 KAB guided bomb strikes. The report doesn’t mention civilian casualties in the region.