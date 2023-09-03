Russia kills three Ukrainian civilians near frontline on September 2

On the morning of 3 September, Ukrainian local authorities reported that Russian attacks killed at least three civilians and injured eight more the previous day.

Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russians killed two and injured two other residents of his eastern region of Donetsk, in the city of Vuhledar on 2 September.

Kyrylenko also said the Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast damaged several detached houses and a cultural center, and destroyed more than 20 graves on 2 September.

The regional leader of the southern oblast of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that Russian aircraft bombed Odradokamianka village, killing a 43-year-old man, injuring two other civilians, and damaging homes in the village. On 3 September he updated that four more Khersoners were injured in Russian attacks during the previous day.

According to Prokudin, Russians fired 510 heavy munitions over the day across the oblast, including the Ukraine-controlled regional capital of Kherson, which they targeted with 14 artillery shells.

