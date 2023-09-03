Russia targets Odesa river ports with 25 kamikaze drones, Ukraine downs 22 of those

Overnight on 2/3 September, Russia attacked Ukrainian Danube ports in Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed “kamikaze” drones. Ukraine’s Air Force says 22 of those were downed. The rest hit the port infrastructure, injuring two civilians, the Operational Command South (OC South) reported.
According to the Air Force, the attack came in several waves of the Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones from the south and southeast: from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The exploding drone targeted the southwestern part of Odesa Oblast.
The OC South says a hit on the port infrastructure caused a fire, which firefighters have quickly extinguished. According to preliminary reports, two civilians were injured and received medical assistance.
Read also:
- Locals bid farewell to the 23-year-old helicopter pilot who died when two helicopters were attacked by a Russian fighter jet
- UK intel: Russia reinforces Crimean bridge security, preparing for future Ukrainian attacks
- Russia sees another barrage of drone and missile attacks overnight
- Ukraine downs all 28 cruise missiles, 15 of 16 drones during Russia’s nighttime attack