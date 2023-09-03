Russia targets Odesa river ports with 25 kamikaze drones, Ukraine downs 22 of those

Overnight on 2/3 September, Russia attacked Ukrainian Danube ports in Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed “kamikaze” drones. Ukraine’s Air Force says 22 of those were downed. The rest hit the port infrastructure, injuring two civilians, the Operational Command South (OC South) reported.

According to the Air Force, the attack came in several waves of the Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones from the south and southeast: from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The exploding drone targeted the southwestern part of Odesa Oblast.

The OC South says a hit on the port infrastructure caused a fire, which firefighters have quickly extinguished. According to preliminary reports, two civilians were injured and received medical assistance.

