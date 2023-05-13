21 injured in Russian drone attack in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Ukraine

As a result of a Russian drone attack in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, 21 individuals were injured, two of whom were hospitalized, Oblast Administration reported adding the assault was carried out by Russian drones, which targeted an object of critical infrastructure located outside the populated areas.

Early in the morning today, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Khmelnytskyy (Ukraine's west) Reportedly, a Ukrainian ammunition dump was destroyed. At least 21 civilians have been injured

Video: https://t.co/Dw4Kbw4wvj pic.twitter.com/KSF6DPmVix — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023

In populated areas near the epicenter of the attack, civilian buildings suffered damage due to the powerful shock waves from the explosions. Windows and doors were blown out, roofs were damaged, and public buildings including educational, medical, cultural, and administrative facilities, industrial sites, and both multi-story and individual residential buildings were affected.

The incident follows a report from the night of May 13, stating that a critical infrastructure object in Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been targeted in an enemy attack.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: drone attack, Khmelnytskyi