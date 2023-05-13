21 injured in Russian drone attack in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Ukraine

As a result of a Russian drone attack in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, 21 individuals were injured, two of whom were hospitalized, Oblast Administration reported adding the assault was carried out by Russian drones, which targeted an object of critical infrastructure located outside the populated areas.
Early in the morning today, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Khmelnytskyy (Ukraine's west)
Reportedly, a Ukrainian ammunition dump was destroyed. At least 21 civilians have been injured
Video: https://t.co/Dw4Kbw4wvj pic.twitter.com/KSF6DPmVix
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023
In populated areas near the epicenter of the attack, civilian buildings suffered damage due to the powerful shock waves from the explosions. Windows and doors were blown out, roofs were damaged, and public buildings including educational, medical, cultural, and administrative facilities, industrial sites, and both multi-story and individual residential buildings were affected.
The incident follows a report from the night of May 13, stating that a critical infrastructure object in Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been targeted in an enemy attack.
