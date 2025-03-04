Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian drones hit oil pumping station and refinery in Russia (video)

Last night’s strikes targeted Russian oil pumping infrastructure and refineries in Rostov and Samara oblasts, causing fires and explosions.
Fires at a Rostov Oblast oil pipeline (left top and right) and Syzran oil refinery (bottom left) after a drone attack overnight on 3-4 March 2025. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra
The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a series of drone strikes against Russian oil and gas infrastructure overnight on 4 March, targeting facilities that support Moscow’s war effort, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil processing facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The operations specifically targeted oil pumping infrastructure in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and the Syzran oil refinery in Samara Oblast, according to the military statement on Facebook.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other defense components, inflicted damage on a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor in the early hours of 4 March 2025,” the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces reported powerful explosions and a fire at oil pumping infrastructure in Rostov Oblast used to supply the Russian army. Additionally, they confirmed hits on production facilities at the Syzran oil refinery in Samara Oblast, where a fire was also reported.

The enemy actively countered with electronic warfare means and air defense,” the General Staff statement noted.

Pipeline infrastructure in Rostov Oblast

Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed that Russian forces repelled a drone attack near Rostov’s Novoshakhtinsk, but “fallen debris” of an allegedly downed drone started a fire in a warehouse “on the premises of an industrial object” in Sokhranovka village.

Additionally, the “massive drone attack” on the same Chertkovo district “resulted in a conflagration at an oil pipeline,” according to the Russian official. 

Initial media reports suggested that an oil refinery was targeted in Novoshakhtinsk.

 

 

Syzran refinery

Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported an attack on “one of Syzran’s industrial enterprises,” claiming Russian air defense had eliminated the drones. He said there were no casualties.

Russian Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard specifically near the oil refinery, where a fire broke out.

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Andrii Kovalenko, noted that the Syzran refinery had already halted operations following a previous attack in February. He added that the refinery plays an important role in supplying fuel to the Russian army and is part of Russian military logistics.

 

