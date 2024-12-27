Eng
Two transformers destroyed in drone attack on oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast

The drones targeted the Transneft-Druzhba facility reportedly on 25 December.
byYuri Zoria
27/12/2024
2 minute read
Location of the attack, according to Astra. Desna, Bryansk Oblast. Photo: Google Maps
Two transformers were destroyed in a drone attack on an oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk oblast, Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported on 27 December.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

According to Astra, the attack targeted the Desna oil pumping station of Transneft-Druzhba JSC in the settlement of Desna on 25 December. No casualties were reported in the incident. The facility is located about 70 km north of Ukraine’s border.

Astra has learned, drones attacked the Desna oil pumping station of Transneft-Druzhba JSC in the settlement of Desna, Bryansk Oblast, on 25 December. Two transformers burned down, and no casualties were reported,” the channel wrote, providing the location of the facility on a satellite image.

Drone attack on southern Russia

In related developments, today, 27 December, Russian aviation representative Artem Korenyako announced that Kazan airport temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights around 4:00 a.m. Kyiv time “to ensure flight safety.” Similar restrictions were later implemented at other airports in Southern Russian – Sochi, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Grozny, Makhachkala, and Vladikavkaz. The restrictions were lifter by 10:00 Kyiv time.

Such restrictions usually indicate Ukrainian drone activity in the corresponding regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed intercepting multiple drones overnight, with five unmanned aerial vehicles allegedly shot down over Bryansk Oblast, three over Kursk oblast, two each over Belgorod and Tula oblasts, and one over Astrakhan Oblast.

The previous drone attack on southern Russia occurred on 25 December, when allegedly Ukrainian drones targeted Chechnya and two more regions. During the attack, Russian air defenses damaged an Azerbaijani airliner near Chechnya’s Grozny, leading to its further crash-landing in Kazakhstan and multiple casualties.

