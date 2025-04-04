“Horrible bang, wild screams.” Russian missile strike kills 16, including 6 children, near playground in Zelenskyy’s hometown

Support us on Patreon
Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, marking the second such attack in just a week.
04/04/2025
Aftermath after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April 2025. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
A Russian ballistic missile struck Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 16 people, including six children, and injuring more than 50 others.

City administration head Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed that Russian forces targeted a residential area, noting that a playground was located near the impact site.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the Friday evening missile strike targeted a restaurant where Ukrainian and foreign military personnel had gathered. Ukrainian officials stated that the strike hit a courtyard in a residential area.

“About two dozen high-rise buildings, more than thirty cars, educational institutions and public catering establishments were destroyed,” Dnipropetrovsk regional head Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

The youngest victim was just three months old, suffering lacerations but not requiring hospitalization.

“Doctors are fighting for every life right now. Many victims are in surgery,” Lysak wrote. “Preliminary reports indicate that over 30 people are being treated in medical facilities.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that police are conducting door-to-door checks to ensure no victims remain inside damaged buildings.

Police conduct door-to-door checks as destruction spreads

The attack occurred shortly after an air alert was issued at 6:50 PM. Local resident Nina described the moment of impact.

“We heard a sound, and then there was an explosion. I didn’t even manage to reach the door. After the explosion, there were horrible screams,” she told Suspilne.

Nina suffered cuts to her fingers from flying glass, with all windows and her balcony blown out.

Another resident, Roman, told Suspilne that his son was injured by flying glass. The boy suffered cuts to his face and neck with severe bleeding. The family was at home during the attack.

“We pressed a towel to the child’s wounds and went to the corridor in case of repeated attacks. There was a bang, one second — and that was it. There was no time to hide,” Roman said.

President Zelenskyy condemned the attack.

“Every missile, every drone strike proves that Russia only seeks war. The end of this war depends on the pressure the world applies to Russia and on efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, air defense, and armed forces,” he wrote on Telegram.

Rescue operations in the city are ongoing.

