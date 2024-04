Ukraine’s Prosecutor General: Russia used Iskander missile with cluster munitions in April 29 Odesa attack

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported that in the April 29 deadly attack on Odesa, Russian forces used a ballistic missile Iskander with a cluster warhead, “a non-selective weapon that can cause significant civilian casualties.”

A Russian missile targeted Ukraine’s coastal city of Odesa on the evening of 29 April. This morning, Odesa Oblast chief Oleh Kiper said that the death toll from the Russian attack rose to five, as a man born in 1960 succumbed to his injuries today. In medical facilities, treatment continued for 23 of the injured individuals. Among them, four have serious injuries, and four more are in critical condition including a four-year-old girl. Today the authorities declared a day of mourning in Odesa Oblast.