Four injured as Russian missile hits retail warehouse in Odesa

On the morning of 24 June, Russian forces launched an attack on Odesa Oblast using two Iskander-K cruise missiles. The air defense systems in southern Ukraine successfully intercepted one of the missiles, preventing it from reaching its target, according to Ukraine’s Air Force Command. The second missile struck a warehouse belonging to the Tavria V supermarket chain, injuring four people.

Odesa is a frequent target for Russian missile and drone strikes. Back in June 2023, the Russians targeted the same chain’s warehouse, resulting in the deaths of three employees.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, provided details on today’s casualties. He stated,

“We already know about four victims. A 48-year-old man also sought medical assistance, he had an arm injury,” he wrote, previously reporting injuries to three men aged 19, 50, and 58.

Kiper says emergency services responded promptly, extinguishing a fire that had spread over an area of 3,000 square meters. Rescue teams continued to douse the affected structures afterward. An operational headquarters was established at the site to manage the situation and process applications for material assistance from affected residents in neighboring houses.

The official reports did not name the damaged warehouse, but Liga identified it as one belonging to Tavria V, a chain of shopping centers across several regions.

The Air Force Command also reported that at dawn, the enemy carried out air strikes using guided bombs on Kherson Oblast. Additionally, on 23 June, a ZALA reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast.

