Trump’s spiritual advisor turns from Ukraine aid opponent to staunch supporter after seeing war impact

Pastor Mark Burns, described as Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, reversed his position on US military aid to Ukraine following a recent visit to the country, according to an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

This comes after Burns visited war crime sites in Ukraine on 31 March, the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupation. He clarified that his visit was self-funded and not organized by anyone hoping to influence his views.

Invited by Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Moshe Azman, Burns toured Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka, witnessing evidence of civilian casualties and destruction.

After the visit, he urged increased military support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for tanks, F-35s, and anti-air weapons. He also noted the destruction of religious buildings and characterized the war as a humanitarian issue transcending partisan politics.

Burns, who was previously among the most vocal opponents of supporting Ukraine, said his experience on the ground fundamentally altered his perspective.

“When you hear about such atrocities… It radically changed my mind. I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America first,” Burns told the Kyiv Independent.

Burns specifically addressed claims about religious freedom in Ukraine, which he had previously questioned. After meeting with spiritual leaders from various denominations, he dismissed allegations that Ukraine restricts religious organizations as “a bold-faced lie.”

Burns cited several factors that influenced his change of heart, including learning about Russia’s targeting of nearly 700 religious institutions and the deportation of Ukrainian children.

The pastor emphasized that his new stance on Ukraine aid should not be interpreted as opposition to Trump but rather as a call to fellow Republicans and conservatives who may have been misinformed about the situation.

“When I was on the ground, and you’re talking to these people, and once you see the atrocities at the hands of the Russians, politics goes out the window,” he stated.

When asked about Putin, Burns described the Russian leader as “pure evil,” distinguishing between legitimate military strategies and Putin’s targeting of civilians, hospitals, and schools, which he characterized as “beyond military advancement.”

Burns also responded to continued support for Putin among some American evangelical Christians, saying those individuals would change their minds if they witnessed the situation personally.

Regarding Ukraine’s needs, Burns noted that Ukrainian soldiers “don’t want money from America — they want ammunition.”

He compared their defense efforts to American revolutionaries fighting British forces.