Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump’s spiritual advisor turns from Ukraine aid opponent to staunch supporter after seeing war impact

“I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America first,” Pastor Mark Burns told the Kyiv Independent.
byVira Kravchuk
14/04/2025
3 minute read
Donald Trump's top pastor, Mark Burns, visited war crime sites in Ukraine on the third anniversary of Bucha's liberation from the Russian occupation.
US pastor Mark Burns, described as Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, visited war crime sites in Ukraine on the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from the Russian occupation. Photo: Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman/Facebook
Trump’s spiritual advisor turns from Ukraine aid opponent to staunch supporter after seeing war impact

Pastor Mark Burns, described as Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, reversed his position on US military aid to Ukraine following a recent visit to the country, according to an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

This comes after Burns visited war crime sites in Ukraine on 31 March, the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupation. He clarified that his visit was self-funded and not organized by anyone hoping to influence his views.

Invited by Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Moshe Azman, Burns toured Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka, witnessing evidence of civilian casualties and destruction.

After the visit, he urged increased military support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for tanks, F-35s, and anti-air weapons. He also noted the destruction of religious buildings and characterized the war as a humanitarian issue transcending partisan politics.

Burns, who was previously among the most vocal opponents of supporting Ukraine, said his experience on the ground fundamentally altered his perspective.

“When you hear about such atrocities… It radically changed my mind. I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America first,” Burns told the Kyiv Independent.

Burns specifically addressed claims about religious freedom in Ukraine, which he had previously questioned. After meeting with spiritual leaders from various denominations, he dismissed allegations that Ukraine restricts religious organizations as “a bold-faced lie.” 

Burns cited several factors that influenced his change of heart, including learning about Russia’s targeting of nearly 700 religious institutions and the deportation of Ukrainian children.

The pastor emphasized that his new stance on Ukraine aid should not be interpreted as opposition to Trump but rather as a call to fellow Republicans and conservatives who may have been misinformed about the situation.

“When I was on the ground, and you’re talking to these people, and once you see the atrocities at the hands of the Russians, politics goes out the window,” he stated.

When asked about Putin, Burns described the Russian leader as “pure evil,” distinguishing between legitimate military strategies and Putin’s targeting of civilians, hospitals, and schools, which he characterized as “beyond military advancement.”

Burns also responded to continued support for Putin among some American evangelical Christians, saying those individuals would change their minds if they witnessed the situation personally.

Regarding Ukraine’s needs, Burns noted that Ukrainian soldiers “don’t want money from America — they want ammunition.”  

He compared their defense efforts to American revolutionaries fighting British forces.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts