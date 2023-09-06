Danish PM visits Kyiv, honors victims of Bucha massacre

On September 6, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv. She has already addressed the Ukrainian parliament. Several members of parliament shared photos on their social media profiles.

This visit was not announced in advance, just like the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also currently in Kyiv.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen honored the victims of Russian war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.

“We must always remember the victims of the horrific war crimes committed by Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil,” emphasized Kostin during the event.

Kostin also pointed out that although Russian troops have withdrawn from Kyiv Oblast, the aggression continues with indiscriminate shelling of peaceful Ukrainian towns.

“Just this morning, the enemy carried out another rocket attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas. However, each attack only strengthens our resolve to stop Russia and ensure that the criminal regime faces responsibility for every committed crime,” stated Kostin.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Denmark for its support in Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also highlighted Denmark’s assistance in the quest for justice.

“Denmark ranks in the top 10 countries in terms of aid to Ukraine relative to GDP. We highly appreciate the military assistance, especially the historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters,” Kostin added.

Denmark consistently supports Ukraine in war with Russia and provides significant military assistance. In August, Copenhagen announced the transfer of 19 American F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. The first 6 of them will arrive by the new year. Meanwhile, 8 Ukrainian pilots are already training at the Danish air base in Skrydstrup.