Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1146: Trump calls Sumy strike “mistake,” blames Biden for war, while Zelenskyy invites him to Ukraine

Dekleptocracy identifies key vulnerability in Russia’s military supply chain: lubricants. Russia heavily depends on a single Chinese company for industrial lubricant additives vital for military equipment.

America’s new Ukraine map looks like Putin drew it himself. To divide Ukraine as one might have divided Hitler’s Reich is a moral travesty.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian special forces secure Kotlyne while repelling southern assaults. Ukrainian troops have sealed a tactical ring around Kotlyne, Donetsk Oblast, after weeks of dismantling outer defensive layers, forcing Russian soldiers to flee, surrender, or face drone strikes.

Ukraine reports increased Russian use of chemical weapons via drone delivery. The area near Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has become a focal point for Russian chemical attacks, where drones drop poisonous gas grenades on Ukrainian defensive positions.

As of 14 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 933980 (+1310) Tanks: 10622 (+19) APV: 22130 (+42) Artillery systems: 26222 (+59) MLRS: 1362 Anti-aircraft systems: 1130 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 32544 (+119) Cruise missiles : 3145 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 44129 (+179)



Intelligence and Technology

Telegraph: Complex maintenance of German Leopard tanks cripples combat effectiveness in Ukraine. One defense analyst noted that older, simpler tank designs from the 1960s often prove more practical despite weaker armor protection.

Forbes: Ukraine tests “motherships” that drop drones hunting on their own. Launched from airborne motherships, Ukraine’s FPV drones use lock-on AI to stay deadly — even when Russians jam them.

Ukraine develops its own air defense, seeks EU investment. Ukrainian officials intensified pleas for increased air defense support from allies after Russian missile strikes killed dozens of civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.

Lithuania donates $ 11 mn to Ukraine for production of long-range weapons – Ministry of Defence.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the US for $ 15 bn. Ukraine is willing to explore multiple formats including purchase, licensing, or renting Patriot air defense systems, President Zelenskyy said.

International

Trump’s spiritual advisor turns from Ukraine aid opponent to staunch supporter after seeing war impact. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America first,” Pastor Mark Burns told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian official urges FBI to probe Trump advisors for Russian propaganda after Sumy strike “mistake” comment. “It’s like saying that 9/11 was just a ‘mistake’ by Al-Qaeda,” Oleksandr Merezhko, who chairs Ukraine’s parliamentary committee on foreign policy, told The Times.

Britain sends Ukraine new tranche of military aid worth almost a billion dollars. The UK Ministry of Economy and Finance announced a $990 million payment to Ukraine on 14 April, marking the second of three planned installments.

“It’s Biden’s war, not mine”: Trump blames Biden, Zelenskyy for war Russia started. He once again claimed that the war in Ukraine “would never have happened” if the 2020 election hadn’t been “RIGGED.”

Kyiv asks EU officials for visit on 9 May to counter Putin’s parade. Ukrainian officials have called on European leaders to gather in Kyiv on May 9, directly challenging the visibility of Vladimir Putin’s military parade scheduled for the same day in Moscow.

Germany signals willingness to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The country’s next leader Merz plans to supply Tauruses, breaking with current Chancellor Scholz’s cautious policy.

Zelenskyy calls on Trump to come to Ukraine before making decisions on talks. Speaking a week after a Russian missile killed 19 people including nine children near a playground, President Zelenskyy asked the US president to visit war-torn areas of Ukraine to understand “with whom you have a deal.”

“It was horrible,” Trump calls Sumy strike a Russian mistake. At least 34 people including two children were killed when Russian missiles struck Sumy during Palm Sunday, in what President Trump called a Russian “mistake.”

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Zelenskyy: Russian daily attacks on Ukrainian cities killed 13,000 civilians, including over 600 children. Russia targeted nearly 1,700 schools and 780 medical facilities during its invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy told CBS News.

Russian attacks kill 40, injure 143 across Ukraine over past day. In Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and beyond, civilian infrastructure was targeted – medical facilities, food storage, residential buildings. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 40 of 62 Shahed drones, but the destruction is widespread.

Other developments

Russian officials confirm deadly Sumy attack, justify it as targeting “military meeting”. The mayor of Konotop said military personnel from the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade were receiving awards in Sumy during the strike. The military reportedly escaped harm by reaching shelter in time.

