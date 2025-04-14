Support us on Patreon
Russian attacks kill 40, injure 142 across Ukraine over past day

In Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and beyond, civilian infrastructure was targeted – medical facilities, food storage, residential buildings. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 40 of 62 Shahed drones, but the destruction is widespread.
Maria Tril
14/04/2025
Sumy
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on 13 April 2025. Credit: President Zelenskyy via Telegram
In a devastating series of attacks across Ukraine on 14 April, Russian forces launched drone strikes that hit civilian infrastructure in multiple cities, resulting in casualties and significant damage.

The death toll due to the Russian strike with two missiles on Sumy rose to 34. The number of injured is 119 people.

The attack also damaged 51 buildings, 34 cars, one bus and a university. Vasyl Karpusha, rector of Sumy State University, told Suspilne that the damage caused to the university in Sumy is in the hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a civilian enterprise in the Saltivskyi district on the morning of 14 April, causing a fire that spread to approximately 1,600 square meters, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov’s Telegram.

The drone hit food storage facilities. The blast wave damaged several nearby private houses. As of 10 am, firefighters had contained the blaze. There were reportedly no casualties.

In Odesa, Russian drone attacks damaged a medical facility overnight, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said. Patients were not harmed, according to Trukhanov.

He added that residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a main road, a service station, and vehicles were also damaged. Eight people were injured and are receiving necessary medical care.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 62 Shahed-type drones overnight, with Ukrainian defenses shooting down 40. Another 11 drones disappeared from radar, likely serving as decoys.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia city, causing a nine-story building in Stepnohirsk to catch fire and hitting a gas station in the regional center, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

The strikes caused a cut of the electricity in the city. An attack using multiple launch missile systems caused a fire in an apartment building. There were no injured, Fedorov said.

Across other oblasts, attacks continued with varying intensity. In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack on Kupiansk killed two people and injured one. In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured six. In Donetsk Oblast, one person died and six others were injured as Russian attacks targeted multiple towns.

In Dnipro Oblast, a 53-year-old man was injured after Russian forces launched Grad missiles, artillery, and kamikaze drones. In Chernihiv Oblast, a nurse was injured when a clinic was hit by attack drones.

It marks reportedly the deadliest day over the past couple of months.

