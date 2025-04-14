Support us on Patreon
“It was horrible,” Trump calls Sumy strike a Russian mistake

At least 34 people including two children were killed when Russian missiles struck Sumy during Palm Sunday, in what President Trump called a Russian “mistake.”
byMaria Tril
14/04/2025
3 minute read
russian attack on sumy
People killed by a Russian missile strike on Sumy on 13 April 2025. Credit: State Emergency Service
President Donald Trump described Russia’s deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy as “terrible” and claimed he was told it was a mistake, CNN reported on 14 April.

“I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The Russian attack on Palm Sunday killed at least 34 people, including two children. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported 119 people were injured in the strike.

Trump shifted blame for the ongoing war to his predecessor, former US President Joe Biden. “Remember this: This is Biden’s war. I’m just trying to get it stopped so that we can save a lot of lives,” the president said.

The Sumy attack marks the deadliest single strike in the Russia-Ukraine war  this year, according to Ukrainian officials. This happened after another deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih on 19 April, which killed 19 people, including nine children near a playground.

Trump also revealed he had met with his special envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian officials in Oman.

“He had some very good meetings in the Middle East. And he also had good meetings having to do with Russia-Ukraine,” Trump claimed regarding Witkoff’s diplomatic efforts.

Read also:

