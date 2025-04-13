More than 40% of Ukraine’s arsenal is domestically made, says Ukraine’s chief spy Budanov

On 13 April, on the Ukrainian Gunsmith Day, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said that more than 40% of the weapons used by Ukraine’s defenders are domestically produced and can compete with Western arms in capability, UNIAN reports.

Kyiv aims to strengthen its position within European defense production and security frameworks by engaging its defense industry and security forces directly with partners. This integration is beneficial as it allows Ukraine to contribute its battle-tested expertise and enhance Europe’s collective defense capabilities, particularly at a time when the US role in European security is decreasing.

“Today, April 13, we honor those whose tireless work is felt along every kilometer of the frontline. Ukrainian armorers are the forgers of victory—specialists whose precise engineering creates power that sets the rules on the battlefield. Their innovations allow military intelligence to act accurately, decisively, and proactively,” Budanov said.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s modern weaponry reflects a fusion of ingenuity, combat experience, and exceptional adaptability—qualities that position Ukraine as a vital defense partner for the democratic world.

“Homegrown systems don’t just match foreign counterparts—they’re built to meet real battlefield needs and evolve with the war itself. MAGURA V5 naval drones have already become symbols of a new era in maritime warfare, delivering powerful blows to enemy fleets in areas once deemed untouchable—even in ports and at anchor,” he noted.

Budanov highlighted that Ukrainian forces also rely on domestically developed strike drones like Liutyi and Bober to operate deep in enemy territory, while Bohdana artillery systems provide mobility and firepower in frontline hotspots. Reconnaissance drones such as Sych and Rubaka allow Ukrainian forces to locate and strike targets dozens of kilometers away.

“Today, more than 40% of the Defense Forces’ arsenal is made in Ukraine. At a time when Europe’s borders have once again become frontlines, Ukrainian weapons serve as a shield for the entire European community,” Budanov concluded, underscoring their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Previously, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Kyiv was exploring the possibility of hosting the next meeting of leading nations in the Ramstein format in Ukraine, involving representatives from the Ukrainian forces and the defense industry.

The latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Ukraine’s defense needs was held in Brussels under the joint leadership of the UK and Germany.