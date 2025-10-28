Support us on Patreon
Latvia says it caught Russian-linked arsonists scouting targets, filming sensitive facilities, planning more fires

Officials report that photos and videos of sites were sent to Russia as part of coordinated sabotage efforts.
28/10/2025
Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD) has uncovered a four-person group allegedly working under Russian intelligence to plan and conduct sabotage through arson across Latvian territory. The group is accused of targeting defense-linked facilities and scouting other critical sites for future attacks. According to the VDD, one arson attack was already carried out in 2023, while another was foiled earlier this year.

Amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russia is also conducting military provocations and a covert sabotage campaign across Europe, using proxies to target critical infrastructure, spark arson attacks, and disrupt logistics through hybrid warfare tactics. These operations aim to undermine the EU support for Ukraine, impose economic and social costs, and destabilize allied states without triggering open military conflict.

Latvia accuses four of acting for Russian spy service in sabotage plot

The VDD reported on 27 October that the investigation began on 10 June 2024. Evidence collected during the probe shows the group was formed on the initiative of a Russian intelligence agency to carry out serious crimes against the Latvian state. The suspects allegedly planned, organized, and executed deliberate arson attacks on Latvian territory, focusing on critical infrastructure and defense-related targets.

Authorities said three of the four suspects were detained this spring. The fourth was already in prison for a different crime when the investigation reached him.

One facility torched, another attack prepared

Investigators determined the group deliberately set fire to a private company’s facility in autumn 2023 because the company was involved in a defense project. At the start of 2024, the suspects prepared to burn a cargo vehicle with Ukrainian license plates inside a critical infrastructure site. They filmed the surroundings and entry points, apparently in preparation for the attack.

The VDD said the suspects also scouted several other potential targets. They took photos and videos of these objects and sent them to handlers in Russia. Latvian counterintelligence carried out broad preventive measures to stop further sabotage attempts.

Roles and charges detailed

Latvian authorities charged two suspects—Latvian nationals—with assisting Russia and damaging property, a third with incitement, and a fourth with transporting the saboteurs. Three remain in custody, while the fourth is imprisoned for another crime. The VDD noted they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Recently, Latvia expelled 841 Russian citizens who failed to demonstrate Latvian language proficiency and pass mandatory security checks.

