Latvia expels 841 Russian citizens who failed language tests and security checks

Latvia has ordered 841 Russian citizens to leave the country by 13 October after they failed to demonstrate Latvian language proficiency and pass mandatory security checks, Politico reports.

strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, which it views as an illegal violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security. Latvia has been asince Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, which it views as an illegal violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security. This stance is rooted in Latvia's own painful history of Soviet occupation from 1940, involving loss of independence, oppression, and ethnic cleansing, which shapes its perception of Russia as an existential threat. The war has intensified fears that if Ukraine falls, Latvia could be next, driving the country's assertive foreign policy, robust support for EU sanctions, and provision of significant military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Latvia tightens immigration rules for Russian citizens

The order affects individuals who did not submit required documents on time under amended immigration rules that Latvia introduced following the full-scale war in 2022 and further tightened in 2024.

Under the amendments, Russian citizens must:

apply for EU long-term resident status

demonstrate A2-level Latvian language skills

pass security and background checks by 30 June 2025 to remain legally in the country.

Most comply while thousands leave voluntarily

The new rules affected approximately 30,000 Russian citizens. Most complied with the requirements, while about 2,600 voluntarily left Latvia. However, 841 failed to submit the necessary documents by the deadline.

Madara Puķe, head of public relations at Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs, confirmed to Politico that these individuals have been notified to leave by 13 October, according to Politico.

Some citizens remain unaware until pensions stop

Some Russian citizens appear to have been unaware of the changes. Maira Roze, head of the migration office, told Latvian Television's program that some people only realized something was wrong when their pension payments stopped.

"Then they call. Why am I not being paid my pension? We tell them: You have no residence permit. They ask: Where is my residence permit? We say: You should comply with the law," Roze said.

After 13 October, the stay in Latvia for such individuals becomes unlawful, Puķe stated. Access to social services will be withdrawn, and persistent non-compliance without justification could lead to forced deportation by the State Border Guard.

Latvia implements additional security measures

Latvia has taken additional steps to strengthen national security amid tensions with Moscow. In May, Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called on EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing security concerns.

In June, parliament banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from working at critical infrastructure facilities and purchasing real estate in Latvia.

The government also approved a ban on tour buses to Russia and Belarus effective since 1 November.