Ukrainian law enforcement detianed 179 individuals for allegedly carrying out arsons ordered by Russian special services in 2024.

Russian special services are employing a systematic approach to destabilize Ukraine through hybrid warfare tactics, including psychological operations, disinformation campaigns, and recruitment for sabotage. This strategy aims to create panic among the population, disrupt military mobilization, and undermine support from Western allies by spreading narratives of Ukrainian failure and war fatigue.

Recent reports indicate that law enforcement has detained minors involved in sabotage efforts in cities such as Odesa, Kyiv, and Dnipro.

Andriy Nebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police, said that the criminal arsons primarily involved vehicles belonging to military personnel, railway infrastructure, and state enterprises.

According to police data, 98 criminal cases were registered by July 23, involving 110 burned vehicles connected to military personnel or military needs. The Odesa Oblast has the highest number of such incidents, with 27 criminal cases.

In June, the National Police reported that Russian intelligence services were encouraging minors to set fire to military vehicles for monetary compensation.

A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty investigation project Schemes uncovered that Russian special services are using Ukrainian minors to burn military vehicles and Territorial Defense Center buildings. The apparent goal is to create an information campaign suggesting an active underground resistance against general mobilization.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported one of the first prison sentences for such an arson, with a Kirovohrad Oblast resident sentenced to six years of imprisonment.

Read also: