Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s police detaines 179 people for committing arsons ordered by Russian special services this year

The Odesa Oblast has become the epicenter of a wave of criminal arsons targeting military-related vehicles and infrastructure.
byMaria Tril
26/11/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian-police
Ukraine’s police. Illustrative photo. Credit: Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine’s police detaines 179 people for committing arsons ordered by Russian special services this year

Ukrainian law enforcement detianed 179 individuals for allegedly carrying out arsons ordered by Russian special services in 2024.

Russian special services are employing a systematic approach to destabilize Ukraine through hybrid warfare tactics, including psychological operations, disinformation campaigns, and recruitment for sabotage. This strategy aims to create panic among the population, disrupt military mobilization, and undermine support from Western allies by spreading narratives of Ukrainian failure and war fatigue.

Recent reports indicate that law enforcement has detained minors involved in sabotage efforts in cities such as Odesa, Kyiv, and Dnipro.

Andriy Nebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police, said that the criminal arsons primarily involved vehicles belonging to military personnel, railway infrastructure, and state enterprises.

According to police data, 98 criminal cases were registered by July 23, involving 110 burned vehicles connected to military personnel or military needs. The Odesa Oblast has the highest number of such incidents, with 27 criminal cases.

In June, the National Police reported that Russian intelligence services were encouraging minors to set fire to military vehicles for monetary compensation.

A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty investigation project Schemes uncovered that Russian special services are using Ukrainian minors to burn military vehicles and Territorial Defense Center buildings. The apparent goal is to create an information campaign suggesting an active underground resistance against general mobilization.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported one of the first prison sentences for such an arson, with a Kirovohrad Oblast resident sentenced to six years of imprisonment.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!