Ukraine offers help with blackouts to Spain, France, Portugal

The widespread power outages hitting Western Europe on April 28 prompted an immediate offer of help fro Ukraine, which has gained experience managing electricity disruptions.
byMaria Tril
28/04/2025
2 minute read
fm sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office
Ukraine has proposed assistance to Spain, Portugal, and France following widespread power outages across Europe, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on 28 April.

“As directed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I have just contacted my colleagues in Spain, Portugal, and France to offer Ukraine’s assistance following today’s power outages in Europe,” Sybiha wrote on X.

The Foreign Minister emphasised Ukraine’s extensive experience in dealing with power disruptions due to Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. “Even while defending our homeland from aggression, we are ready to help our friends in difficult times,” Sybiha said.

Ukrainian diplomats in these countries have already contacted governments and await a list of specific actions that could be taken, reports indicate.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko had previously mentioned Ukraine’s offer to help Europe with the blackouts.

The massive power outage occurred around 12:00 pm local time on 28 April on the Iberian Peninsula. The blackouts affected Portugal, mainland Spain, Andorra, and southern regions of France.

Spanish partially state-owned corporation Red Eléctrica announced two hours after the blackouts began that the power outage was “exceptional and absolutely extraordinary.” The company reported that restoration would take between six and ten hours.

President of the European Council Costa said there are currently no signs that these massive blackouts were caused by a cyberattack.

