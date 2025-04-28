Support us on Patreon
“Not just for Victory Day parade”: Ukraine proposes immediate 30-day ceasefire to Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha questioned the sincerity of Moscow’s three-day ceasefire proposal on Victory Day commemoration, rather than committing to a full ceasefire.
byVira Kravchuk
28/04/2025
3 minute read
Victory Day military parade.
An illustrative image. Russian BMD-4M Sadovnitsa infantry fighting vehicles ride through Red Square in Moscow, on 7 May 2015, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded to Russia’s proposal for a temporary ceasefire during Victory Day celebrations, suggesting that if Moscow is serious about peace, it should halt hostilities without delay.

The statement comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 28 April announcement of a planned ceasefire during Victory Day’s 80th anniversary, scheduled to begin at midnight on 8 May and continue until midnight on 11 May.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha questioned the timing of Russia’s proposal, arguing that a genuine desire for peace would not require waiting for a specific date.

“Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days—so it is real, not just for a parade,” Sybiha wrote on X.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine consistently advocates for a sustainable ceasefire lasting at least 30 days, demonstrating Kyiv’s commitment to meaningful peace efforts rather than short-term pauses.

In response to Putin’s ceasefire announcement, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump seeks a permanent ceasefire to end hostilities in Ukraine.

This proposal follows a previous Easter ceasefire attempt when Putin ordered a halt to combat operations from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated willingness to reciprocate, stating Ukraine would respond with “silence in response to silence, defensive strikes in response to strikes.”

However, that ceasefire proved ineffective, with Ukraine documenting over 2,000 violations by Russian forces on 20 April alone, including artillery fire and airstrikes, with Moscow exploiting the pause for troop rotations and provocations.

President Zelenskyy also proposed that Russia abstain from launching long-range drone and missile strikes against civilian infrastructure for a minimum of 30 days, with provisions for extending this period.

Meanwhile, US President Trump claimed Russia is prepared for a ceasefire while accusing Ukraine of resistance, particularly for refusal to recognize occupied Crimea as Russian.

Read also

