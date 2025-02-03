Homeless Ukrainian man may have been killed in Bratislava, Kyiv does not rule out ethnic hatred

A Ukrainian homeless man died in Bratislava following injuries sustained at the Twin City shopping center, Slovak television ta3 reports.

The man was found with severe head and body injuries outside Gold Barber Shop on Mlynské Nivy street on 30 January. He died in Ružinov Hospital the next day.

According to preliminary findings, private security guards and Ružinov police patrol allegedly assaulted the man after catching him shoplifting at New Yorker clothing store. Security camera footage suggests the incident occurred in a room behind the shop.

“The case is being investigated as manslaughter. Procedural acts are ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time,” Internal Affairs Bureau spokesperson Andrea Dobiášová said.

Acting Ukrainian Police President Jana Mashkarova confirmed multiple lines of investigation. “There will be thorough monitoring of whether all officers, if suspected, performed their duty,” she told the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha addressed the case.

“We cannot exclude ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime,” he wrote on X. The Ukrainian embassy has established contact with Slovak police and ombudsperson.

