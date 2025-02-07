New NATO military chief makes first foreign trip to Ukraine

NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone made his first foreign trip to Ukraine on 7 February.

Dragone met with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv to discuss military aid and defense capabilities.

“Russia has failed to achieve any strategic objectives since launching its full-scale invasion,” Sybiha told Dragone during their meeting, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Sybiha said that NATO membership remains “the most effective guarantee of long-term security and preventing repeated Russian aggression.”

Dragone pledged NATO’s continued support and praised Ukraine’s defense sector reforms, according to the ministry statement.

The Italian admiral assumed leadership of NATO’s Military Committee, the alliance’s highest military body, in January 2025. In this role, he represents the collective views of NATO chiefs of staff and guides the committee’s agenda.

His predecessor Rob Bauer visited Ukraine in March 2024, the ministry noted.

