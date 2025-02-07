Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

New NATO military chief makes first foreign trip to Ukraine

Italy’s Admiral Dragone discussed military aid to Ukraine during his inaugural foreign visit as NATO Military Committee chair to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
07/02/2025
1 minute read
nato top general
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in Kyiv, February 2025. Credit: Foreign Ministry
New NATO military chief makes first foreign trip to Ukraine

NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone made his first foreign trip to Ukraine on 7 February.

Dragone met with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv to discuss military aid and defense capabilities.

“Russia has failed to achieve any strategic objectives since launching its full-scale invasion,” Sybiha told Dragone during their meeting, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Sybiha said that NATO membership remains “the most effective guarantee of long-term security and preventing repeated Russian aggression.”

Dragone pledged NATO’s continued support and praised Ukraine’s defense sector reforms, according to the ministry statement.

The Italian admiral assumed leadership of NATO’s Military Committee, the alliance’s highest military body, in January 2025. In this role, he represents the collective views of NATO chiefs of staff and guides the committee’s agenda.

His predecessor Rob Bauer visited Ukraine in March 2024, the ministry noted.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts