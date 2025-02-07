Politico: US Defense Secretary Hegseth to attend NATO Ukraine meeting, but no new arms expected

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will attend next week’s Ukraine meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 12 February, according to Politico, citing an unnamed US defense official. However, the Trump administration is not expected to make any new weapons support commitments at the meeting.

The meeting, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) or the Ramstein Format, will be led by UK Defence Secretary John Healey—marking the first time Britain has taken over the leadership role from the United States.

“For the next UDCG meeting, I think the United Kingdom is going to step into that role temporarily, but the leadership will continue,” Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said.

The upcoming Brussels gathering brings together more than 50 nations supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts, extending well beyond NATO membership. While Hegseth’s planned attendance signals continued US engagement, recent developments—including a brief pause in US equipment shipments from Poland to Ukraine—have suggested potential shifts in American policy.

“The Brits can coordinate as well as anybody. There’s not a lot of trust in the US right now, we’re just too unpredictable,” Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Jim Townsend noted.

The British Ministry of Defence affirmed its commitment, stating “The UDCG will gather ahead of the NATO Defence Ministerial Meeting to discuss priorities for Ukraine as the international community continues to work together to support Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.”

A Pentagon spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment on Hegseth’s planned attendance.

