Ukraine would win the war faster if it had permission to fire Western weapons against targets deep inside Russia — navy commander

“We must have the capabilities to make sure that Russia will give up forever the thought of even looking in Ukraine’s direction, including at sea,” Vice Admiral Neizhpapa said.

In the interview, he named two goals of Ukrainian operations at sea — to stop the Russian navy from being able to attack Ukraine and to enable cargo ships to access Ukrainian ports. The latter goal was crucial to ensure stable exports of Ukrainian agriculture production and increase money flow to the war-time economy.

In total, Ukrainian amphibious operations have destroyed nearly two dozes of Russian warships, combining missile, drone, and sea drone attacks.

However, the admiral warns the previous tactic may no longer work since the enemy is also adapting.

“The enemy is adapting, and we must also adapt. A modern war is a war of technologies. Whoever wins in the technological sense will have victory,” he said.

Ukraine’s allies supplied Ukraine with a limited number of longer-range missiles in 2023. However, Ukrainian forces have used them to hit targets only in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine but not inside Russia, referring to restrictions from partners.

