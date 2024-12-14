No Tauruses for Ukraine, says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to oppose the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

According to n-tv, Scholz believes that a decision to supply the embattled country with the much-needed weapons to strike targets in Russia would be a mistake. At the same time, he praised his government for becoming the second-largest military supporter of Ukraine.

“However, I remain convinced that it would be a mistake for the weapons we have provided to Ukraine to be used for strikes deep into Russia or for us to supply weapons capable of doing so,” Scholz stated.

Scholz mains convinced that this move would result in a direct standoff between Russia and NATO that must be avoided “at all costs.” This is despite Ukraine already using US-made ATACMS to strike sovereign Russian territory.

“And if no one but us possesses the level-headedness needed to make balanced decisions, then so be it,” he added.

His rival Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s opposition CDU/CSU bloc, is in favor of supplying the missiles. But he did clarify that first, it’d have to consult with the US

The snap elections in Germany are slate to take place on 23 February 2025.