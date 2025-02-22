Russia spreads fake videos to sway German elections toward pro-Russian AfD

Multiple fake videos alleging manipulation of mail-in ballots have appeared online just days before Germany’s federal election, Spiegel reported on 21 February. Investigators assume “that a targeted attempt is being made to influence the Bundestag election campaign.”

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a right-wing populist and far-right political party in Germany, known for its pro-Russian stance, including opposition to sanctions on Russia and calls to end military aid to Ukraine. Germany hold its federal elections on 23 February.

The videos show alleged ballot papers from Leipzig’s constituency 151 where the pro-Russian party Alternative for Germany (AfD) appears to be missing. In one clip, a voice claims that “the AfD is not present” on the ballots. Another video features a person stating in an outraged tone: “I just received my voting papers and what do I have to find here: This is fraud, no AfD, they have everything else on here.“

Leipzig city officials have examined the videos and ruled out “corresponding misprints.” The city released an official statement calling the “forged ballots” part of a “targeted campaign.”

Another fake video released before the federal election showed supposed Hamburg mail-in ballots being shredded when marked for AfD. The Hamburg state election commissioner dismissed the video as fake, citing incorrect color, labeling, and flaps on the red ballot envelopes.

Russian origin

According to Spiegel’s information, security sources believe the fake videos were distributed by a Russian propaganda group called Storm-1516. Microsoft IT experts identify Storm-1516 as a Russian state-sponsored group spreading disinformation. The company traced its involvement in the October 2024 US election, where it spread anti-Democratic lies and a fake video of Trump’s image being burned.

NBC reported earlier that Microsoft links Storm-1516 to St. Petersburg, partly composed of former Internet Research Agency members, better known as “Troll Factory.” Fact-checkers at Correctiv noted that accounts spreading Leipzig mail-in voting falsehoods had previously amplified content from this Russian influence operation.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior told Spiegel that “various characteristics point to the Storm-1516 campaign” in this case. A ministry spokesperson noted strong parallels to the group’s actions during the 2024 US election, stating: “We must assume this is a deliberate attempt to influence the federal election campaign.”

Widespread reach

Spiegel reports that the fake videos have circulated on X since Monday, posted by anonymous accounts posing as legitimate. While most uploads had few views, some versions gained traction. On Tuesday, a well-known conspiracy account’s post amassed over 500,000 views and 1,200 shares, according to X’s counter. The disinformation soon spread to Telegram and other networks, with X accounts amplifying it.

A YouTube post exposing the video as fake but using a misleading title and thumbnail drew 300,000 views. The most-liked comments questioned mail-in voting, though many users flagged the content as false.

Related: