Rheinmetall to build new ammo factory to meet needs of Germany and Ukraine

Rheinmetall AG, a leading German arms manufacturer, will build a new ammunition factory to supply the German and Ukrainian armed forces, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Bild.

Against the backdrop of the Russian increasing arms production and North Korea’s transfer of artillery ammunition to Russia, the Ukrainian army is forced to ration ammunition due to the suspension of US military aid.

According to Armin Papperger, there is a productive cooperation between the German federal government and the arms industry.

“A lot has changed for the better in the field of military procurement. The pace is fast: what would have taken ten years in the past is now being done in a few months. We will now build a new ammunition plant in Germany in record time to create strategic supply security,” Rheinmetall’s CEO said.

Last year, Rheinmetall alone received orders or framework agreements from the German government totaling more than €10 billion for both the German Armed Forces and Ukraine, Armin Papperger. According to Rheinmetall’s CEO, this amount will increase to at least 15 billion in 2024.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to start producing the first Fuchs and Lynx armored vehicles in Ukraine in 2024. The collaboration with Western arms producers is seen as a crucial step for Ukraine in revitalizing its domestic arms industry. The broader objectives of this collaboration include reducing Ukraine’s dependence on Western aid, providing an economic boost, and expediting ammunition supplies to the front lines to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

