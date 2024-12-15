Eng
Russian forces have shifted to small-group attacks using motorcycles fueled only for forward movement near Siversk, an indication that commanders don’t expect their troops to return from assault missions.
byOlena Mukhina
15/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian army corruption
Russian soldiers. Photo: Russia’s MoD
Russians fuel motorcycles for one-way attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops continue assaults on the Siversk front. Russian commanders are sending occupiers in one direction, with no expectation that they will return, says Stepan Barna, the commander of the Barny unit of the motorized infantry battalion of the Edelweiss 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, according to Kyiv24 channel.

A recent BBC analysis reveals that the occupiers have abandoned “meat grinders” tactics with dozens of soldiers charging across open fields. Now, they send smaller groups on motorcycles, civilian vehicles, and even electric scooters to target Ukrainian positions. While many are eliminated, the sheer number of attempts means some groups eventually break through to reach their objectives. Despite heavy Russian losses, this strategy allows them to capture about one Ukrainian village per day.

Barna has also confirmed that occupiers are using motorcycles in their assaults. Some of these vehicles are intercepted by Ukrainian forces. The motorcycles are only fueled for a one-way trip, meaning there is no expectation that the soldiers will return.

“They prefer to move on buggies, but we also seize many motorcycles. It’s clear that they are only fueled for a one-way journey. That means the motorcycle definitely won’t return,” Barna said.

He added that the enemy is attacking from all directions in the Severisk area, attempting to break through the defense line quickly.

The Siversk front is located in eastern Ukraine, specifically within the Donetsk Oblast, near the town of Siversk.

On 14 December, Khortytsky Viter reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a massive Russian assault on this front. Kyiv forces eliminated 52 Russian soldiers in a single engagement.

In addition, four Russian infantry fighting vehicles, 13 motorcycles, four buggies, one MT-LB vehicle, 28 FPV kamikaze drones, a 120 mm mortar, one piece of automotive equipment, and a kamikaze drone named Privet 82 were destroyed.

