Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian shelling injures four Ukrainian police officers in eastern Ukraine

Russian shelling injured four officers of Ukraine’s National Police in frontline Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, the Interior Ministry says.
byYuri Zoria
29/10/2023
1 minute read
Crater left behind by the Russian shelling of Siversk, Donetsk Oblast. October 2023. Photo: Telegram/МВС України
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 29 October, four Ukrainian police officers were wounded when an artillery shell hit close to their vehicle during a Russian fire attack on the frontline city of Siversk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ministry of Interior.

“Four policemen from the investigative team were wounded, and the police car was damaged. The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory, they are being treated on an outpatient basis,” the Ministry wrote.

The Interior Ministry added that on the previous day, 28 October, the Russian forces attacked localities in the region: Chasiv Yar, Siversk, and Kurdiumivka.

“There were no reports on civilian casualties,” the Ministry added commenting on the 28 October attacks.

The Acting Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, confirmed that no civilian casualties were registered in the region on 28 October and the next night “passed relatively calmly.”

Moroz says the Russian shelling damaged a house in Siversk on 28 October, and eight fire attacks were recorded in the nearby Lyman community. Other attacks targeted the Mariinka community, Vuhledar, and the communities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

“On the morning [of 29 October], Avdiivka came under massive [Russian] shelling,” he added.

Read also:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts