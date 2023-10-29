Russian shelling injures four Ukrainian police officers in eastern Ukraine

On 29 October, four Ukrainian police officers were wounded when an artillery shell hit close to their vehicle during a Russian fire attack on the frontline city of Siversk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ministry of Interior.

“Four policemen from the investigative team were wounded, and the police car was damaged. The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory, they are being treated on an outpatient basis,” the Ministry wrote.

The Interior Ministry added that on the previous day, 28 October, the Russian forces attacked localities in the region: Chasiv Yar, Siversk, and Kurdiumivka.

“There were no reports on civilian casualties,” the Ministry added commenting on the 28 October attacks.

The Acting Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, confirmed that no civilian casualties were registered in the region on 28 October and the next night “passed relatively calmly.”

Moroz says the Russian shelling damaged a house in Siversk on 28 October, and eight fire attacks were recorded in the nearby Lyman community. Other attacks targeted the Mariinka community, Vuhledar, and the communities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

“On the morning [of 29 October], Avdiivka came under massive [Russian] shelling,” he added.

